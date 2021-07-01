Hyundai's June YoY total sales up over 100%

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India's June total sales rose by over 100 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The company's cumulative sales rose to 54,474 units last month from 26,820 units sold during June 2020, the company said.

On a sequential basis, the company had cumulatively sold 30,703 units in May 2021.