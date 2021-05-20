I-T department to launch new e-filing Portal on June 7

The new portal is expected to be taxpayer friendly that will integrate immediate processing of Income Tax Returns(ITRs) and issue quick refunds to taxpayers. It will also display all interactions and uploads or pending actions on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer.

The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers, ministry of finance said in a statement.

Moreover, Free of cost ITR preparation software available online and offline with interactive questions to help taxpayers fill ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling, for minimizing data entry effort. A new call centre for taxpayer assistance will also be set up for immediate answers to taxpayer queries with FAQs, Tutorials, Videos and chatbot/live agent.

All key portal functions on desktop will also be available on Mobile App which will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on mobile network. Besides, the new online tax payment system on new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options using netbanking, UPI, credit card and RTGS/NEFT from any account of taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes.

In preparation for the launch of new portal and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available to taxpayers as well as other external stakeholders for a brief period of 6 days between June 1 and 6, 2021.

The finance ministry said that in order to avoid any inconvenience to taxpayers, the tax Department will not fix any compliance dates during this period. Further, directions have been issued to fix hearing of cases or compliances only from June 10, 2021 onwards, to give taxpayers time to respond on the new system.

If, any hearing or compliance which requires submissions online has been scheduled during this period, the same will be brought forward or adjourned and the work items would be rescheduled after this period, the finance ministry statement said.

The Department has also intimated external entities including Banks, MCA, GSTN, DPIIT, CBIC, GeM, DGFT who avail services of PAN verification etc. about the non-availability of the services and to request them to make arrangements to ensure that their customers/stakeholders are apprised, so that any relevant activity can be completed prior to or after the blackout period.

Tax-payers are encouraged to complete all their urgent tasks involving any submission, upload or downloads before June 1, 2021 to avoid any difficulty during the blackout period.

"The Department requests the patience of all taxpayers and other stakeholders during the switchover to the new e-filing portal and the subsequent initial period while they get familiarized with the new system. This is another initiative by CBDT towards providing ease of compliance to its taxpayers and other stakeholders," the finmin statement said.

