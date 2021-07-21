IBM boosts data protection on FlashSystem storage system

The ‘Safeguarded Copy' automatically creates data copies in "immutable snapshots" that are securely isolated within the system and cannot be accessed or altered by unauthorised users.

New York, July 21 (IANS) Tech company IBM has announced to bring advanced data protection capabilities to the its FlashSystem family of all-flash arrays to secure companies from ransomware and other cyberattacks.

In the event of data loss, a data breach, malicious activity or any other event that compromises data or disrupts operations, customers can recover their data from the snapshots based on known points-in-time prior to the breach, the company said in a statement.

"Protecting against ransomware and other forms of malware requires a two-pronged approach to resiliency that involves automated protection and rapid recovery," said Denis Kennelly, General Manager, IBM Storage.

"That's why we're standardising our modern data protection software, Safeguarded Copy, across our portfolio, bringing even more cyber resiliency to IBM FlashSystem. Cyberattacks are on the rise, but data can be protected and restored when you are prepared," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

With ‘Safeguarded Copy,' storage administrators can schedule the automatic creation of the logical point-in-time snapshots for scheduled intervals of their choice.

Customers can also leverage ‘Safeguarded Copy' to extract and restore specific data from the backup snapshots to diagnose production issues.

In addition, IBM announced that ‘Safeguarded Copy' can now be integrated with IBM Security QRadar.

The company also announced plans to roll out the new IBM Storage as a Service offering which is designed to give customers a fast, new way to integrate hybrid cloud storage into any datacenter environment, eliminating the need for upfront capital expense of a system purchase.

