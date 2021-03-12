ICICI-Videocon case: Venugopal Dhoot granted bail

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) A special court on Friday granted bail to Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning alleged money laundering concerning his company and the ICICI Bank.

Special Judge, Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, A.A. Nandgaonkar granted conditional bail on a Rs 5 lakh bond to Dhoot, who has been ordered to surrender his passport to the ED, not to travel abroad without the special court's permission and appear before the probe agency, whenever required.