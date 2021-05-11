IDBI Bank board to consider raising equity capital on May 15

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) The board of IDBI Bank will consider the proposal to raise equity capital through various modes in its meeting on May 15.

"The Board Meeting of IDBI Bank Ltd. to be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 will consider the proposal for approval of Notice of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Bank which includes the following as one of the items of business for the AGM: (i) To pass enabling Special Resolution in terms of Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 for issue of equity capital through various modes," the bank said in a regulatory filing.