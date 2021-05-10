IDBI Bank sale: Officer's Association mulls legal recourse

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) The All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) on Monday said it would seek legal and other recourse against the government's decision to privatise the IDBI Bank.

Opposing the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) AIIDBIOA's General Secretary Vithal Koteswara Rao A.V. said it will adopt various routes of agitation including but not limited to the legal recourse to derail the Govt motives to divest its stake and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank.