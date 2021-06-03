IdeaRx plans to launch pvt label hospital equipment

The four year old company aggregates the various drugs and consumable requirements of hospitals, sources them from manufacturers and supplies to about 50 hospitals at lesser rates.

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) Hoping to become the Amazon for the Indian healthcare sector, city based IdeaRx Services, a group buying organisation, plans to get into the hospital equipment segment, acquire pharma distributors apart from geographical expansion, said a top company official.

"We have the data about the various equipment needs of hospitals. We intend to have our own private label for such items and get them contract manufactured,a Saravanan Vivekanandan, Co-Founder, IdeaRx told IANS.

He said the company's plan is to invest about Rs.15 crore in its expansion.

Following the food or mobility aggregator model, IdeaRx gathers the drug and consumable needs of hospitals and sources them directly from manufacturers and supplies to hospitals.

"Small hospitals will not get the volume discount. As an aggregator we are able to get better discount rates from the manufacturers and pass it on to the hospitals," Vivekanandan said.

Inventory costs for a hospital will be high and managing that is important.

"At an average a 100 bed hospital with about 10 speciality divisions will have to hold about 5,000 shop keeping units (SKU)," Vivekanandan said.

Simply put, SKUs are the items held for sale in a shop or in other organisations.

A standalone hospital will not be able to command volume discounts as enjoyed by hospital chains which paved the way for players like IdeaRx.

Further during the Covid-19 pandemic many small hospitals did not know what to stock.

"With our algorithm we can predict the likely demand for various items and accordingly place the orders. For example, each Covid-19 patient needs about 50 items. Thirteen of our client hospitals admitted Covid-19 patients and none of them ran out of stock," Vivekanandan said.

While multi-speciality hospitals can get volume discounts, what about standalone speciality hospitals like eyecare?

Responding to that he said, with our software and from the inputs from the hospital, the demand could be projected. Based on that, orders will be placed with the manufacturers and secure volume discounts.

A combination of expertise technology, supply chain and healthcare act as an entry barrier for this segment.

