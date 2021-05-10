IDFC First Bank's Q4 net profit up 79%

Mumbai: IDFC First Bank on Sunday reported a 78.6 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 127.81 crore.

During the same period of FY20, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 71.54 crore.

The bank's total income during the fourth quarter of FY21 came in at Rs 4,834 crore, against Rs 4,576.12 crore.