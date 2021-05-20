IFA 2021 cancelled over health concerns

San Francisco: After the "full-scale return" of global consumer electronics show IFA was announced last month, organisers on Wednesday said that the 2021 edition of the show in Berlin has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"Innovation needs a platform; it needs the focus of global attention. That's why brands and manufacturers across the tech industry were very keen to come to IFA Berlin 2021," Kai Hillebrandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH, said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the latest public health developments introduced too much risk into everybody's planning for the event," he added.

According to Hillebrandt, there simply are now too many uncertainties. Therefore, right now, it has become near impossible for anyone to responsibly plan their participation in any trade show.

In 2020, it was held in a limited way, but Covid-19 infection figures in Germany and elsewhere are much higher now than they were at this time last year.

The organisers of IFA are now working with their partners from industry, trade and media to get everything ready for IFA 2022, which will be held as a full-scale live event at the Berlin exhibition grounds.

IFA is one of the world's most significant trade shows for consumer and home electronics with a record number of new products being unveiled is the main marketplace for key retailers, buyers and experts from the industry and the media.

