IFC to invest $15M in South Asia Growth Fund II

Chennai: International Finance Corporation (IFC) part of the World Bank Group plans to invest up to $15 million in South Asia Growth Fund II, L.P (SAGF II) focussed on investing in companies focussed on clean energy.

According to IFC, it is proposing to invest up to $15 million, capped at 20 per cent of aggregate commitments, with an equivalent amount of co-investment envelope, in SAGF II.