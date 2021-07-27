IFFCO Kisan registers 30% jump in cattle feed business in Q1FY22

During April-June, the company sold cattle feed amounting to Rs 49.13 crore, registering a growth of 29.73 per cent. It had sold cattle feed amounting to Rs 37.87 crore during the first quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a release.

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd, a subsidiary of IFFCO, has registered good performance in its cattle feed business during the first quarter of the current financial year (2021-22).

The IFFCO Kisan cattle feed sales volume has also seen a substantial growth of 28.24 per cent. The company sold 24,756 MT of cattle feed during April-June 2021, as against 19,303 MT sold during April-June 2020, it said.

"We are glad to announce that we could mark a commendable growth number with our cattle feed business in Q1 even though we witnessed a hard time in the market, hit by the second wave of Covid 19, during April-June 2021," IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd's national sales head Ganesh Dash said in a statement.

He also said that in June, the business started picking up pace as Covid cases started declining and the company sold 10,000 MT of cattle feed during the month.

The company entered the compound cattle feed business on a pilot basis during FY 2019-20. It contributes about 30 per cent of the total business of IFFCO Kisan.

--IANS

niv/arm