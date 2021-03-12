IISR to evaluate drone spraying pest control solution

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a conditional exemption to ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow (ICAR-IISR) for conducting trials to evaluate drone spraying solutions for controlling pests and diseases.

"The exemption is valid until 30th November 2021 from the date of issue of the permission letter or until the 'Digital Sky Platform' becomes operational, whichever is earlier," the MoCA said in a statement.

"General Aeronautics engaged by IISR (through Mahindra & Mahindra) shall only operate the RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) models specified in the approved Standard Operating procedures (SOP)... IISR shall ensure that only trained, experienced, bona fide personnel operates the RPAS as per the approved SOP."

"The RPAS Operator shall ensure that the RPAS is in working condition and maintained as mentioned in the approved SOP and snail be responsible for any eventualities due to malfunction or disorientation of equipment."

