IL&FS plans to sell stake in Shendra Green Energy

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) IL&FS has sought request for proposals to sell the stake of IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd (IEDCL) in Shendra Green Energy Ltd (SGEL).

SGEL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of IEDCL.

In an advertisement, IL&FS has said that LSI Financial Services Pvt Ltd is the transaction advisor to IL&FS for the potential transaction.