IL&FS realises Rs 33 cr by selling its vehicles, furniture

IL&FS Group had identified a total of 38 luxury vehicles within the group, which had a purchase price value of Rs 25 lakh and above.

Mumbai: Crisis-ridden IL&FS has recovered around Rs 33.28 crore by selling assets, including vehicles, furniture, and electrical installations among others.

Out of the identified vehicles, 34 vehicles were sold and 2 others were surrendered to the leasing company.

The sale was conducted via public auction and an amount of Rs 7.33 crore was realized, said a company spokesperson.

However, two luxury vehicles remain within the group due to loan created on both the vehicles, and cannot be sold.

Further, 20 other vehicles including cars, two-wheeler, and project vehicles were also identified and sold for Rs 65.33 lakh with the amount duly realised.

Also, the movable assets of various group companies which included furniture and fixtures, electrical installations, lease improvements, old printers, UPS among others, located at offices, branches, and project sites that were closed or surrendered were auctioned, to recover an amount of around Rs 25.30 crore.

The group had an outstanding debt of Rs 99,355 crore as October 2018. The resolution process of the group and its group companies is underway.

Under the new board, a total of Rs 43,600 crore was the recovery addressed till May 31, 2021, which amounted to 44 per cent of the total debt. Around Rs 50,000 crore of estimated recovery is likely to be addressed by September 2021 and 95 per cent of the estimated recovery - Rs 58,000 crore - is expected to be addressed by March 2021, the group had said last month.

The overall resolution of the IL&FS group companies is likely to stretch beyond the current fiscal as the group has said that around 95 entities will be addressed after FY22 which would result in a debt recovery of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The Board of IL&FS expects to address overall debt recovery of Rs 61,000 crore.

