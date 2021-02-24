Impact by Honeywell launched to cater to growing mid-segment in India

As part of the launch, the company introduced several products that have been locally developed to solve the unique challenges faced by mid-segment customers in terms of productivity, cost control, revenue leakage, quality, and compliance.

Pune, Feb 24 (IANS) Technology company Honeywell on Wednesday announced the launch of Impact by Honeywell, a brand that has been especially created to cater to the growing mid-segment in India.

Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India, said, "Impact by Honeywell brings the weight of Honeywell's technology capabilities to offer world-class, affordable, easy-to-install and easy-to-use products and digital solutions that are geared to solve the problems of mid-segment customers."

Middle-income households in India are set to almost double by 2030, offering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with an opportunity to meet their burgeoning demands. Furthermore, the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is expected to give a boost to the SME sector.

"In the business-to-business context, this segment represents a large customer base spread within and beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities, and a significant opportunity for Honeywell in the end markets that it serves," Akshay added.

According to him, Honeywell sees tremendous potential for adoption of automation, digitalization, and smart products and solutions by SME or mid-segment customers.

The company has put in place a new team with an entrepreneurial, startup culture at a new office in Pune. Impact by Honeywell has expanded its customer base and product portfolio.

Impact by Honeywell's portfolio includes a range of affordable, simple and connected solutions that go into buildings and focus on energy management, fire safety, security and surveillance, and workforce management.

