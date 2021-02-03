Impasse over as Oppn agrees to discuss Prez address

On Tuesday, there was a ruckus in the Upper House as Opposition did not let it function after it's suspension notice was rejected by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The opposition on Wednesday agreed to discuss the Motion of Thanks on Presidential Speech after it was unanimously agreed upon that its duration would be increased to 15 hours, giving opportunity for the farm laws to be discussed, as was being demanded by several parties.

As the proceedings began for the day on Wednesday, Leader of Oopposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "The government has cited that there is no ritual of discussing anything before the president motion of thanks so all the opposition has agreed to discuss the thanks motion and take up the farmers issue then."

The Chairman after the proposal of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi agreed on the broad consensus in the House.

Earlier senior Congress leaders Azad and Anand Sharma had again given suspension of business notice on the farm laws but it was subsequent withdrawn.

Several other leaders from across parties had given zero hour notices -- Rajiv Satav of Congress on farmers' issue; T. Shiva on the Sri Lankan Navy harassment of fishermen.

The opposition on Tuesday forced the Upper House to be adjourned for the day. The house witnessed sloganeering the moment it assembled a day after the Budget was presented.

--IANS

miz/in