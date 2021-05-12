Impose quantitative restrictions to rein in steel prices: EEPC India

Accordingly, the export promotion council urged the Centre on Tuesday to employ both tariff as well as non-tariff measures in controlling steel prices.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Impose quantitative restrictions on 'primary steel' exports to rein in soaring domestic prices, EEPC India has said.

It cited that value-added steel products exported from India are becoming uncompetitive in the international market due to rising domestic prices of primary steel.

At present, primary steel is used as a key raw material by local manufacturers.

Besides, the council pointed out that export duty could be raised to make steel available in the domestic market at reasonable and competitive prices.

"There has been a substantial jump in export of primary steel in recent months while many value-added steel products shipped from the country have seen a 15-35 per cent decline," said EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai.

"We have therefore suggested the government to take non-tariff and tariff measures as part of the raw material export policy. Otherwise, many MSME exporters will be out of business and it will lead to unemployment of skilled people."

--IANS

rv/bg