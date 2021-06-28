In major Covid relief, Centre's monetary support for several sectors

The schemes entail enhancement of existing relief measure such as ECGLS and support for state governments.

Accordingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced these measures here.

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Centre on Monday announced eight economic relief measures for India Inc, state governments as well as micro finance credit users.

Besides, a total four new measures were announced to provide loans to micro finance credit users as well as tourism industry.

Further, FM announced a Rs 50,000 cr guaranteed loan for creation of medical infrastructure.

She said that ECLGS scheme will be enhanced by Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the FM announced a Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan gurantee for scheme for Covid effected sectors.

She said that first 5 lakh tourist visa will be issued free of charge. This step will be taken once the visa issuance start.

Apart from these the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana has been extended till March 31, 2022 entailing government nearing PF liability of employees and employers depending on the size of the organisation.

--IANS

rv/sn/in