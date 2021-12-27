India engineering goods exports to China doubles in Nov: EEPC India

The US, however, remained the top buyer of Indian engineering goods at $1,196 million during the month, registering a growth of 36 per cent.

In November 2020, exports of such goods were worth $205.3 million, the council said.

New Delhi: India's engineering goods shipments to China more than doubled in November this year to $434.6 million, the Engineering Export Promotion Council India said on Friday.

The EEPC also said that it is important to note that after four months of continually hitting almost the $9 billion mark, total engineering exports volume in November came down to around $7.7 billion.

"The slowdown seems indicating the distress exporters are facing given volatility in world demand and the uncertainty regarding the pandemic which has been triggered by the new variant Omicron. Experts around the globe have already predicted that while the global trade growth is remarkable it is not even across the countries," EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai said.

"In this situation the exporters need complete support within the country such that they may remain competitive even during the upcoming uncertainties."

The EEPC urged the Centre to look into matters such as growing inflation, rising raw material prices as well as logistics issues, scarcity of containers, with an urgency.