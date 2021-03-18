India finishes last on global table in home price appreciation

Indian markets have finished last on the table owing to conditions created by the pandemic. During 2020, the union and state governments have taken many steps to incentives spending and create demand.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Knight Frank, a leading international property consultancy, in its latest research report - Global House Price Index Q4 2020 cited that India has moved down 13 spots in the latest global home price index finish last at 56th rank in the quarter ending December 2020.

Steps included historic low home loan rates, reduction in stamp duty and other levies on residential purchases in key markets. Developers have added concessions to the government steps that have amounting to a further reduction in effective prices of homes. These steps have stimulated demand for housing in the latter part of 2020 but have kept prices at bay.

India was the weakest-performing country in Q4 2020, with a decline of 3.6% YoY in home prices, followed by Morocco with a drop of 3.3% YoY.

Against its 43rd rank in Q4 2019, India saw a decline of 3.6% year-on-year (YoY) in home prices, leading to the drop in global position.

The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. In the 12-month percentage change for the period Q4 2019 – Q4 2020, Turkey continues to lead the annual rankings with prices up by 30.3% YoY, followed by New Zealand at 18.6% YoY and Slovakia at 16.0% YoY.

The report highlighted that 89% of countries and territories saw prices increase in 2020, with several emerging markets performing strongly, including Turkey, which leads the index for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, "Low-interest rates and other demand stimulation measures by the Government have fuelled real estate demand. This has led to sales and launches in Q4 2020 witnessed a significant jump compared to the first three quarters of 2020. The pandemic has effectively changed end users' the outlook towards ownership of homes leading many fence sitters to make their purchase decisions. As the vaccine roll out takes place, we expect normality to return, post which the government will have device measures to extend the current sales momentum."

