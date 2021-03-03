India Inc asks Hry to reassess reservation in private sector

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has said that reservation affects productivity and industry competitiveness, and that the Haryana government could have avoided imposing restrictions on the industry.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) India Inc is against restrictions on the industry and has asked Haryana to reassess the legislation on 75 per cent jobs reservation for locals in the private sector.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, "At a time when it is important to attract investments at the state level, the Haryana government could have avoided imposing restrictions on the industry. Reservation affects productivity and industry competitiveness. We hope the state government of Haryana relooks at the legislation."

Author Ratan Sharda said in a tweet, "Haryana has passed a warrant for financial decline and signaled movement of private enterprise out of Haryana. What's the plan? #BJP eschewed at heavy cost. Deendayal Upadhyay ji lost only election he fought because he refused to appeal for votes in name of caste."

On Tuesday, Haryana Governor Satydeo Narain Arya gave nod to the legislation providing 75 per cent reservation for jobs in the private sector to locals who have a state domicile certificate.

Reservation for locals will apply for 10 years to private sector jobs offering a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

As per the Act, the quota applies to all companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person employing 10 or more persons and an entity as may be notified by the government of Haryana.

