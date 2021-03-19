'India Inc should work with govt on its aspirational programmes'

The corporates should also look at bringing small and medium enterprise and migrant workers in the value chain, thereby generating employment, wealth creation and promoting growth needed by the country, he said.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India Inc needs to focus on inclusive growth and should join hands with the government in its aspirational programs and initiatives, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

In his address at the virtual national conference on "Resurgence of CSR with Renewed Energy and Motivation post Pandemic" on Thursday, organised by the National CSR Network (NCN), Kumar stressed that to sustain 10-12 per cent growth in the coming year, corporates need to have greater focus on preventive health, education and nourishment programmes under their CSR mandate.

CSR is the bridge which can strengthen trust and partnership between the Government and corporates, he said, appealing the corporates to introspect and renovate their business strategy.

The NITI Aayog Vice Chairman said: "There is a need to bring about behavioural change in the people in maintaining social hygiene and creating a 'Jan Andolan' (people's movement) to deal with such pandemics in future".

He also called on corporates to now come forward and do their part for the frontline workers, who played a major role risking their lives, during the pandemic.

In his address, D. K. Agarwal, Deputy Director General (Services), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), mentioned that, "BIS in its continuous endeavour is formulating various National Standards in line with the legislative requirements of the country in order to address various issues of National importance."

He cited the BIS initiative in formulating a National Standard on CSR which can provide a robust CSR framework for a pandemic-resistant society and serve as a stepping stone for all its stakeholders and organisations in both public and private sectors who want to implement Companies Act, 2013 in socially responsible manner.

--IANS

sn/vd