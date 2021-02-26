  1. Sify.com
  4. India officially exits technical recession

India officially exits technical recession

>New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) India has officially exited the technical recession phase that was brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country's Q3FY21 GDP grew by 0.4 per cent, official data showed on Friday.

