India officially exits technical recession
Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 17:54:04hrs
>New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) India has officially exited the technical recession phase that was brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country's Q3FY21 GDP grew by 0.4 per cent, official data showed on Friday.
