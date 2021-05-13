India, Pak armies exchange sweets at LoC on Eid

Srinagar, May 13 (IANS) On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kashmir on Thursday, sweets were exchanged between the Indian and Pakistani armies at the Line of Control (LoC).
Eid-ul-Fitr has ushered renewed warmth and harmony along the LoC as old traditions are being revived. The Indian Army said that meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar Kupwara and the Kaman Aman Setu in Uri where sweets and pleasantries were exchanged between the two sides.
The newly-achieved calm along the LoC as a result of the renewed ceasefire has brought warmth, which has been displayed on several occasions by the two neighbours.
Exchange of youths who inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the border on three occasions in the last two months at the Zero line in Tithwal bode well for the future.
The army said that sweets and pleasantries were exchanged following all the Covid protocols by both sides.
--IANS
