India Pesticides IPO: Should you subscribe to this specialty chemical IPO?

This week India Pesticides' Rs 800 crore IPO opens for subscription from Wednesday onwards. For those curious to invest, here's a primer on the company, the management and numbers to make your investment decision smarter and easier.

India's IPO market is getting hotter with another scrip up for grabs in the form of India Pesticides. The last week markets subscribed to IPOs of of Shyam Metaliks, KIMS Hospitals and Dodla Dairy.

The company looks forward to raising Rs 100 crores from fresh issues and Rs 700 crore shares via OFS for a total of Rs 800 crore. Funds from the IPO would be utilized in funding working capital requirements of the company and more importantly general corporate purposes.

The subscription to the IPO of India Pesticides is available in a price band of Rs 290-296 per share of the face value of one rupees each. Investors can subscribe to lots of 50 shares or multiples from thereon. Hence the minimum investment at the lower price band could be Rs 14,500 plus associated fees.

Axis Capital and JM Financial Ltd are the lead managers while KFIN technologies is the registrar. The shares shall be listed on the BSE and NSE.

India Pesticides Outlook:

India Pesticides established in 1984 as a agrochemical manufacturer and has built capabilities in Formulations and APIs (Active Pharmaceutial Ingredients). The company produces majorly herbicides, fungicides and insecticides at its two facilities in Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow and Hardoi.

The company has licenses and registrations to manufacture 22 agrochemical technical products and over 125 formulations. It also has 27 agrochemical technicals and 35 formulations purely from an export perspective.

India Pesticides is the only Indian manufacturer and among the top five companies globally for numerous technical products like Folpet and Cynomoxanil which are used as fungicides to control fungal growth.

It commands an export of 56 percent of its total sales. According to a Frost & Sullivan report, the company recorded a 37.17% yoy growth in Technicals manufacturing (by volume) between 2020-21 setting a 75% plant operating rate.

During FY21, the company reported a turnover of Rs. 655.38 cr. and profit of Rs. 134.51 crores.

Also, the company reported an average EPS of Rs. 8.81 and an average RoNW of 30.37%. in the last three fiscals.

Crop Protection Business:

The India Pesticides RHP outlines several key features from the sector. Here is a look at five crucial factors:

• Global agrochemicals market is valued at $62.5 billion as of 2019 and is expected to reach US $86 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth will be influenced by rising population and rising affluence resulting in a shift in consumption patterns. There is a need to not just increase production to meet demand but also to ensure that the nutritional needs of an increasingly affluent population are met. Usage of crop protection chemicals is likely to see a shift.

• Within global agrochemicals market, the use of bio-pesticides is slated to grow at 16% growth over the next half decade, compared to 5% growth rate recorded for synthetic pesticides globally. Herbicide use is expected to grow at 19.1 percent, the fastest, during this interval.

• Brazil, France, Canada, Germany and United States account 25% of total imports of pesticides globally. Major exporter countries to the world geographies include China, Germany, India, France and United States, accounting for more than 65% exports share in the market. The four largest producers of agrochemicals worldwide include United States, Japan, China and India.

• India was the world's third largest pesticide exporter by volume in 2018. China leads the exports of pesticides with 27% of market share in the world exports, followed by Germany (8.3%), India (8%), United States, Belgium and France.

• Insecticides contribute the highest market share in the Indian crop protection chemicals market accounting for approximately more than half of the total market. India has almost 10,000 types of plant eating insects. In the agriculture value chain, agrochemicals are the final external stimulus provided to the plants.

The RHP also says that Push by government of India under the Aatmanirbhar campaign to increase domestic manufacturing and cutting import dependance could act as a nudge for the domestic sector.

Management Team:

The company management includes Anand Swarup Agarwal and The ASA family trust. Agarwal, according to the company website is a Law Graduate and has experience of three decades in manufacturing, formulation and marketing of pesticides. He is assisted in the business with two sons Vishal and Vishwas Agarwal, both Commerce Graduates with Post Graduate qualification in Business Management.

Dr. V. K. Singh, holding Ph. D. degree in Chemistry has the responsibility of managing production units of the company and ensuring continuous supply of standard quality products. Dr. K. Adeppa, M. Sc., Ph.D. (Chemistry)having a rich experience in the development of new pesticides, is constantly working for process optimisation and development of new products. Ajay Srivstava, B. Sc., a quality control chemist of long standing is manning one of the laboratories, attached with formulation unit

Competitors & Peers:

The India Pesticides RHP document also details its competitors. UPL Ltd, PI Industries, Jubilant Life Sciences, Dhanuka Agritech, Bharat Rasayan, Meghmani Organics, Rallis India, and Indofil Chemicals are mentioned as listed competitors.

UPL Ltd's revenue of Rs 9,641 crores in 2019-20 stands highest with a net profit margin of 6.1 percent. PI Industries reported Rs 3,415 crores and a net profit margin of 13.4 percent. PI Industries reported a significant chunk or 66 percent of revenue from exports.

Speak of exports and Meghmani Organics exports in 2019-20 stood out at 69 percent for a total revenue of 1,624 crores. In terms of net profit margin, the most profitable company from this sector is Gharda Chemicals with a Net Profit margin of 18.3% -- Rs 3,088 crores of revenue and 565 crores in profits.

Peers such as PI Industries traded at a PE of 59.29 (EPS of 47.38) while UPL Ltd had a PE of 267.99 (EPS of 2.88). India Pesticides EPS on a post-issue basis is estimated at 11.668. The company in its RHP estimates the Basic EPS at 12.07.

At this level, the India Insecticides IPO is a PE of 24.04 against an average industry PE of 36.

Reports also suggest a Rs 90 premium to subscribe to the IPO.

