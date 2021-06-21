India posts second best FDI growth in Covid-era, here's who else fared better

India's FDI growth of 27 percent was better only to Hong Kong's 61.7 percent growth in 2020. For countries such as Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, and even the United States showed a decline in FDI for the year.

The outlook in Indian economy could be termed resilient given it showed the second fast growth in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) for the year 2020.

The Indian economy attracted 27 percent more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) at $64 billion in 2020 thanks to a significant bump in acquisitions and mergers in the information technology space. Last year, FDI inflows accounted for $51 billion.

According to the 2020 World FDI report FDI flows to North America declined by 42 percent to $180 billion, as inflows to the United States decreased by 40 per cent to $156 billion.

Other developed economies also saw FDI inflows contract in 2020. Flows to Australia contracted as well (-49 per cent to $20 billion) as a result of low crossborder sales targeting chemicals and the financial sector. Flows to Europe fell by 80 percent, Latin America and Carribean by 45 percent, Africa by 16 percent, and even South East Asia reported a decline of 25 percent.

"Developing Asia, already the largest FDI recipient region – accounting for more than half of global FDI – registered a rise of 4 per cent to $535 billion. However, excluding sizeable conduit flows to Hong Kong, China, flows to the region were down 6 per cent."

For 2020, here are other countries that had fared better on the FDI inflow index:

1. United States: $156 billion. FDI in 2020 decreased by 40 percent.

2. China: $149 billion. FDI in 2020 increased by nearly 6 percent.

3. Singapore: $91 billion. FDI in 2020 dropped by 21 percent

4. Hong Kong: FDI in 2020 at $119 billion up by 61.27 percent.

The report adds that "Looking ahead, global FDI flows are expected to bottom out in 2021 and recover some lost ground, with an increase of about 10 to 15 per cent. This would still leave FDI some 25 per cent below the 2019 level. Current forecasts show a further increase in 2022 which, at the upper bound of projections, would bring FDI back to the 2019 level. Prospects are highly uncertain and will depend on, among other factors, the pace of economic recovery and the possibility of pandemic relapses, the potential impact on FDI of recovery spending packages, and policy pressures."

On a global scale, FDI inflows in 2020 were down at $1 trillion from $1.5 trillion last year. For perspective, the 2020 estimate is two times the market capitalisation of Apple. In Mar'21, the Apple market-capitalisation ballooned to $2 trillion. Apple mcap hit the magic figure of $1 tn in 2018.

