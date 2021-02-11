India Quotient launches its 4th fund at $80 mn

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) India Quotient, an early stage venture capital fund, has announced the launch of its fourth fund for the Indian startup ecosystem.

The fund will be focused on supporting paper-stage startups in SaaS, social media, D2C, edtech and fintech spaces.

"With a total corpus of approximately $80 million from global and domestic allocations, India Quotient is looking to support 35-40 game-changing ideas that will create whole new sectors," said a company statement.