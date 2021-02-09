'India requires effective, automated waste management model'

He has also recommended the implementation of 'deposit return system' to boost waste recycling in the country.

New Delhi: As environmental concerns gain prominence amid the pandemic, Abhay Deshpande, founder of Recykal, has said that the country requires an effective and automated waste management model.

Deposit Return System or DRS, a system that enables users to return their packaging waste, in exchange for a refund on the deposit.

"We have been pitching this concept to different state governments since DRS has a proven record of over 90 per cent reverse collection rates wherever it has been implemented so far. Ocean plastics is another aspect where we feel a lot of work is needed," Deshpande said.

Noting that landfills are growing at a rapid rate across the country and a large chunk of valuable e-waste and plastic waste is being incinerated in them, leading to economic, climatic, and environmental downfall, he said: "What India needs desperately is an effective and automated waste management model."

Three major stakeholders are involved in the e-waste and plastic management value chain -- waste generators, waste collectors or aggregators, and recyclers, he said.

He is of the view that each of these stakeholders needs to be incentivised in the right way to maximise collection, minimise dumping and maximise recycling operations.

He said that the waste management and recycling industry has been especially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Deshpande observed that during lockdowns, fewer than 10 per cent of recyclers were operating and many are still not able to return to full capacity.

Coupled with the increased use of single-use plastic, there is a heightened urgency for action to build back better.

Recykal is an end-to-end digital solutions provider, facilitating transactions for all stakeholders across India's waste management and recycling value chain.

"We are helping FMCG and electronic brands run their consumer awareness and takeback programs and comply with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules. Our technology, data and reporting solutions help governments, policymakers, organisations and communities adopt sustainable practices while creating a positive social, economic and environmental impact at scale," he said.

The company also powers a digital marketplace and provides smart centre solutions for dry waste collection centres to ensure plastic is recycled properly and efficiently.

