India should aim to achieve over $10 bn leather exports by 2025: Goyal

New Delhi: India should aim to achieve more than $10 billion worth of leather exports by 2025, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), Goyal said: "I do feel very, very satisfied that you are aspiring to grow to at least $10 billion by 2025, though this still gives you only a growth rate of about 15-17 per cent. Whereas looking at the potential of all of you, I think we can look at even more ambitious targets."