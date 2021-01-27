India signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with IEA

This partnership will lead to an extensive exchange of knowledge and would be a stepping stone towards India becoming a full member of the IEA.

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The government on Wednesday signed the framework for strategic partnership with the International Energy Agency (IEA) members to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation and enhance global energy security, stability and sustainability.

The MoU was signed by Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power) from the Indian side and Dr Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director from the IEA side.

The contents of the Strategic partnership will be jointly decided by the IEA Members and India, including a phased increase in benefits and responsibilities for India as an IEA Strategic partner, and building on existing areas of work within Association and the Clean Energy Transitions Programme (CETP), such as Energy Security, Clean and Sustainable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Enhancing petroleum storage capacity in India, Expansion of gas-based economy in India.

The IEA Secretariat will be responsible for implementation of the cooperative activities in India and for facilitating discussion between the IEA Members and India to further develop the Strategic Partnership.

