India, Sri Lanka finalise 'Air Bubble' agreement

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Travel between India and Sri Lanka will become easier in the near future as the two countries have finalised an 'Air Bubble' agreement.
Notably, the current international flights are operated under the 'Air Bubble' agreements between India and other countries.
This special arrangement mandates certain prerequisites along with permissions which are needed for passengers to undertake travel.
At present, all international flights to and from India are suspended sans those which are specially allowed or are under the bubble agreements.
According to a tweet by the Ministry of Civil Aviation: "Attention travellers! India has finalised an air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, making it the 6th such arrangement in SAARC region & the 28th in total. All the eligible passengers will be able to travel between the 2 countries in the near future. Travel safe!"
Almost all the domestic airlines operated to Sri Lanka from various Indian cities during the pre-pandemic era.
--IANS
