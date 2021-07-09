India-UK hold Financial Market dialogue

New Delhi: India and the UK held the inaugural meeting of the India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue ('the Dialogue') virtually.

It was established at the 10th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in October 2020 to deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector.

The Dialogue was led by senior officials from the Indian side by the Ministry of Finance and from the UK, Treasury, with participation from Indian and UK independent regulatory agencies, including the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, International Financial Services Centre Authority, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Bank of England, and the Financial Conduct Authority.