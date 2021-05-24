Indiabulls Housing extends relief measures for families of Covid-hit staff

The company has decided that in case of a death of any of its employees due to Covid, it would continue to pay the monthly salary to the bereaved family for a period of two years, among other measures.

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance has extended its support initiatives for the Covid-hit employees and their families.

In an email to the employees, Gagan Banga, MD of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited said: "I would like to reassure all of you that Indiabulls Housing is behind your family and you. In the unfortunate event of the demise of any of our employees to Covid, we will continue to pay the monthly salary of our employee to their family for two years."

He also said that the company will cover their children's education till they graduate from any Indian college.

"This financial assistance won't be able to bring back our dear colleagues but I hope it will provide the family some time to stabilise, reorient and deal with this unfortunate life changing event," the MD wrote.

