Indiabulls Housing Finance logs 3% rise in Q1 net profit

Mumbai: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.29 per cent rise in its net profit for the April-June quarter, at Rs 282 crore.

During the same period last fiscal, it had reported a net profit of Rs 273 crore.

In a statement, the company said that quarterly earnings have grown for the first time since the September 2018 IL&FS default and the ensuing NBFC liquidity crisis.