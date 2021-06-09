Indian Bank offers health plans to staff and family members

Chennai, June 9 (IANS) Public sector Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has joined hands with integrated healthcare player Practo to offer its current and retired employees a health plan.
In a statement issued here Indian Bank said this is first of its kind in the public sector bank sector.
More than 74,000 present and retired staff members of the bank will benefit from these health plans that provide convenient, affordable and 24x7 access to healthcare.
"Amidst this pandemic, it is our duty to stand by our employees, both serving and retired, and their family members, and ensure they have access to quality healthcare from the comfort of their homes," Shenoy Vishwanath V, Executive Director, Indian Bank said.
