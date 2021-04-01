Indian Bank says 8 loan accounts as fraud, including IL&FS

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) Government owned Indian Bank has declared bad loans amounting Rs 202.32 crore to seven domestic borrowers and $5.289 million lent to a foreign company as fraud.

The bank has said it has provided a sum of Rs 129.97 crore as on December 31 last year for the loans to seven domestic borrowers and $5.289 million for the amount lent to the foreign borrower.