Indian equities settle in red as realty, PSU banks scrips dip

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- settled lower on Monday.

The decline was primarily led by realty, PSU banks, FMCG, and oil and gas stocks.

The indices traded higher during the early trade on Monday.

The Sensex and Nifty settled at 58,283 points and 17,368 points, down 0.86 per cent, and 0.82 per cent from their previous close, respectively.