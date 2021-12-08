Indian Oil Skytanking Ltd to set up fuel farm at Noida Int'l Airport

New Delhi: Noida International Airport has awarded Indian Oil Skytanking Ltd. (IOSL) a 30-year concession to design, build, and operate fuel infrastructure, including multi-user fuel farm and hydrant system for the airport.

Accordingly, the partnership will help NIA provide aviation turbine fuel cost-efficiently and under an open access model to its airline partners. "Under this agreement, IOSL will build facilities which will include '10,000 m3' of fuel-storage tanks with an inbuilt flexibility to increase the capacity rapidly as per air traffic demand and support by an underground hydrant system connecting all aircraft stands, remote and contact, with fuel pipelines, thereby enhancing safety of the airside," NIA said in a statement.