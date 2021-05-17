Indian Railway commissions Wi-Fi at 6,000th railway station

"With the commissioning of Wi-Fi at Hazaribagh Town falling under Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand in Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway as on May 15, Indian Railways commissioned Wi-Fi at 6,000 Railway stations," said the Ministry.

New Delhi: Indian Railways has commissioned Wi-Fi at 6,000th railway station in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday.

Indian Railways have started its journey by providing Wi-Fi facility at 1st Railway station Mumbai in January 2016. Thereafter, provided 5,000th Railway station, at Midanpore in West Bengal and reached 6,000th Railway station in Hazaribagh on Saturday.

"Also, on the same day Jarapada station in Angul District of state of Odisha was also provided with Wi-Fi."

The Wi-Fi facility at Railway stations meets the objectives of the aspiring Digital India Program of Government of India. This will bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban citizens thereby increasing the digital footprint in the rural villages and also enhance the user experience.

"Wi-Fi facility is being provided by Indian railways at 6000 stations now."

Provision of Wi-Fi facilities at Railway stations on self sustainable basis with no cost to the Railways, said the Ministry, adding this facility was provided with the help of RailTel, a PSU under Ministry of Railways. This task was carried out in partnership with Google, DOT (under USOF), PGCIL and Tata Trust.

"Indian Railway is continuing to extend the Wi-Fi facility at far flung stations to connect the passengers and the general public with digital systems."

