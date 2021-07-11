Indian retail scale-ups get chance to be a part of Dubai's ecosystem

The project is conceptualised by the Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the chamber's international office in India.

The city is now planning to host virtual business matchmaking sessions in September, aimed at advancing the UAE-India collaboration in the area of retail tech.

The Dubai Technology Tour event will feature a virtual UAE trade mission, comprising public and private sector stakeholders, offering Indian scale-ups access to meet and pitch their business to prospective investors and business partners.

The meets will familiarise the delegates with various aspects of Dubai's economy and the business landscape. It will make them aware of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Dubai and the legal framework of starting business. Various local business leaders are expected to address the participants on current market opportunities and key trends impacting the retail sector.

The Tour will also offer the Indian companies access to Dubai Startup Hub's 'Scaleup Dubai' programme, and the services of Dubai Chamber's representative offices around the world.

Sadiq Kazi, CEO of the Mumbai-based Muddyboots Retail, was looking forward to the event to gain an insight into possible opportunities in Dubai.

"Dubai shows the way to the world how retail ought to be. When bricks and mortar were the flavour of the game, Dubai's retail showed how malls and shops could elevate the shopper experience, and now when omnichannel play is the buzzword, it shows how the game can be played to ensure a win for the end customer," said Kazi, who is into garments business.

"This is a great opportunity, and I would love to be part of this virtual meet to interact with industry leaders and retail-tech innovators and be a part of Dubai's retail ecosystem."

Indian companies interested in joining the Tour can register their intent on Dubai Chamber website until July 20.

India has historically been one of UAE's biggest trading partners. The bilateral trade between them stood at $59.1 billion in 2019-2020, with the two countries aiming to take it beyond the $100 billion mark in the near future.

--IANS

jyc/vd