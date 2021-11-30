Indian Textile Inc rolls out the red carpet for UAE, rest of the world

At a global investor summit, organised as part of the ongoing 'Textile Week' at the India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, government representatives and industry stakeholders highlighted Dubai's role as a great platform for the Indian textile industry to target the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets and beyond.

Dubai: Indian textile leaders have rolled out the red carpet to investors from the UAE and other parts of the world, urging them to become part of the country's textile success story.

The participants deliberated on the potential of the Indian textile sector and deepening engagement with the UAE and the world. Emphasising the strong network between India and the UAE, speakers said that the UAE is a preferred destination for India due to its strategic location, explaining how the two nations also shared strong trade and cultural ties.

India's Additional Secretary, Textiles, Vijoy Kumar Singh, in his inaugural address, said: "Dubai offers a huge potential to the Indian textiles sector. We have a very strong textile manufacturing industry that employs a large number of people, and also have a robust exporting base. With the help of the PLI scheme, we are now trying to strengthen the sector and promote the production of high-value Man-Made Fibre (MMF) fabrics, garments, and technical textiles."

"We are also working towards organising the textile sector with the help of the PM Mega Integrated Textile Scheme that will assist us in meeting the global levels of sustainability as well," he added while hailing India's new PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) scheme launched with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore ($600 Bn) to build 7 mega textile parks, aimed at creating a modern, integrated large-scale, world-class industrial infrastructure including plug 'n' play facilities.

In a special address, Jay Karan Singh, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, said: "The Indian textile sector focuses on creating reliability, maintaining quality, and ensuring sustainable development."

Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, in his keynote address, also highlighted strong relations of India and the UAE and the potential of taking advantage of Dubai's strategic location for the Indian textile sector to expand globally.

"The connection between the UAE and Indian business entities has enabled trade and commerce to grow with the region. Indian businessmen in the sector must look at Dubai as a springboard for their entrepreneurial journey and global expansion in the MENA region and beyond," he said.