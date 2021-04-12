India's 1st floating LNG storage & regasification unit arrives in Maha

In a statement, H-Energy said the FSRU 'Hoegh Giant', which sailed from Keppel Shipyard, Singapore, was berthed at Jaigarh terminal in Maharashtra on Monday.

Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of H-Energy, said: "This will be India's first FSRU based LNG regasification terminal, which marks a new chapter in India's mission for accelerated growth of LNG infrastructure. FSRU based LNG Terminals aim at providing the ability to enhance the pace of natural gas import capability in an environment friendly and efficient manner".

"We are committed to the growth of LNG market in India. We aim to contribute to the overall development of natural gas value chain, aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of increasing the share of natural gas in India's energy mix from present 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030," he added.

The LNG regasification terminal will be ready to start testing and commissioning activities soon, said the statement.

