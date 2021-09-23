India's agri, processed food exports rise over 21% YoY

According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) data, the overall export of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority increased from $6,485 million in April-August 2020 to $7,902 million in April-August 2021.

New Delhi: India's agricultural and processed food products exports rose 21.8 per cent in April-August FY22, on a year-on-year basis.

This rise in exports has been achieved notwithstanding Covid-19 restrictions, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

"The significant spike in agri-exports is seen as a testimony of the government's commitment to increase farmers' income through giving thrust on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country."

The huge jump in exports of agricultural and processed food products during the first five months of current fiscal is in continuation of growth in exports witnessed in the financial year 2020-21.

As per the WTO's trade map, with the total agri-exports of $37 billion in the year 2019, India is ranked at ninth position in the world.