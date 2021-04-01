India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit reaches 76% of revised estimate

New Delhi: India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-February 2020-21 period stood at Rs 14.05 lakh crore, or 76 per cent of the revised estimates (RE).

The 2020-21 deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- had been enhanced to Rs 18.48 lakh crore, as compared to the earlier target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for the last fiscal.