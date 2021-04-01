India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit reaches 76% of revised estimate

New Delhi: India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-February 2020-21 period stood at Rs 14.05 lakh crore, or 76 per cent of the revised estimates (RE).
The 2020-21 deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- had been enhanced to Rs 18.48 lakh crore, as compared to the earlier target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for the last fiscal.
As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Wednesday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 135.2 per cent of that year's target.
The Central government's total expenditure stood at Rs 28.18 lakh crore (81.7 per cent of RE) while total receipts were Rs 14.13 lakh crore (88.2 per cent of RE).