India's Apr-Jan fiscal deficit at over 69% of revised estimate

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-January 2020-21 period stood at Rs 12.34 lakh crore, or 66.8 per cent of the revised estimates (RE).
The 2020-21 deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- had now been pegged at Rs 18.48 lakh crore, as compared to the earlier target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for the last fiscal.
As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Friday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 128.5 per cent of that year's target.
The Central government's total expenditure stood at Rs 25.17 lakh crore (73 per cent of RE) while total receipts were Rs 12.83 lakh crore (80.1 per cent of RE).
