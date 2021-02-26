India's Apr-Jan fiscal deficit at over 69% of revised estimate

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-January 2020-21 period stood at Rs 12.34 lakh crore, or 66.8 per cent of the revised estimates (RE).

The 2020-21 deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- had now been pegged at Rs 18.48 lakh crore, as compared to the earlier target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for the last fiscal.