India's Apr-Nov agricultural, processed food exports up 13%

As per the data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, export of products under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) ambit increased from $11.671 billion in April-November 2020-21 to $13.261 billion in April-November 2021-22.

New Delhi: Indias exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by more than 13 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal on a year-on-year basis.

The target for exports under the APEDA basket products has been set at $23.713 billion for 2021-22.

"The export of rice was the top forex earner at $5,937 million during April-November 2021-22, growing 11 per cent over the corresponding period of 2020-21 when it had touched $5,341 million," the ministry said.

"Exports of meat, dairy and poultry products grew 12 per cent at $2,665 million in April-November 2021-22, compared to $2,371 million in the corresponding eight-month period of 2020-21," it added.

Besides, fruits and vegetables exports were up by 12 per cent to $1.720 billion during April-November 2021-22 against $1.536 billion during April-November 2020-21.

"Exports of cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items grew by 26 per cent during April-November 2021-22 to touch $1,418 million against $1,127 million in April-November 2020-21.

"Cashew exports also grew by 29 per cent to $302 million in the first eight months of the current fiscal compared to the same period previous year," the ministry said.