India's April-June fiscal deficit reaches 18.2% of FY22 target

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) India's April-June budgetary fiscal deficit reached 18.2 per cent of the FY22 target, official data showed on Friday.
The fiscal deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- for April-June 2021-22 period stood at Rs 274,245 crore, or 18.2 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).
The FY22 deficit has been pegged at Rs 15.06 lakh crore.
Besides, the CGA data showed that the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 83.2 per cent of that year's target.
