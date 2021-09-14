India's August wholesale price inflation rises to 11.39%

New Delhi: Higher prices of primary articles as well as manufactured goods pushed India's August 2021 wholesale inflation to 11.39 per cent.

Accordingly, the annual rate of inflation, based on wholesale prices, rose to 11.39 per cent last month from 11.16 per cent in July.

Similarly, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has risen exponentially over August 2020, when it stood at 0.41 per cent.