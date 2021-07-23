India's chief hydrographer receives Alexander Dalrymple award

He was presented the award by British High Commissioner Alex Ellis at a ceremony held at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) India's chief hydrographer, Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, received the Alexander Dalrymple award in recognition of his leadership in the disciplines of hydrography and nautical cartography, here on Friday.

Badhwar was conferred with the prestigious award in 2019, but the award ceremony was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Alexander Dalrymple award has been named after the first hydrographer of the Admiralty and was instituted in 2006.

Badhwar has been awarded in recognition of his dedication, professionalism and leadership in the disciplines of hydrography and nautical cartography throughout the Indian Ocean Region.

"Our Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region), along with the push from the United Nations for sustainability of our oceans, have been the driving force for the hydrographic department in extending all possible assistance, including capacity building, to the littorals in the Indian Ocean Region and I have been fortunate in leading this department towards these goals. I also thank the UKHO Executive Committee for recognising this effort," Badhwar said.

