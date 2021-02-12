India's Dec industrial production grows by 1%

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India's industrial activity accelerated in December with a rise of 1 per cent in factory output on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday.

As per the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the factory output grew by 1 per cent in December 2020 from a contraction of (-) 2.09 per cent in November and rose to 0.4 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.